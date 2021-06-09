Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

18-year-old killed in east Alabama crash

18-year-old killed in east Alabama crash
18-year-old killed in east Alabama crash(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old lost their life in a single-vehicle crash in Talladega Sunday night.

His name has not been released.

The teenager was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Express Van he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on Griffitt Bend Road, seven miles west of Talladega.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus
UPDATE: Man ID’d in multi-county chase that ends with fatal crash; crime scene at Macon Road and I-185
CPD confirms a drowning at Lake Oliver Marina
UPDATE: Drowning victim ID’d, recovered from Chattahoochee River
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River.
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase (Source:...
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase
GDOT: Traffic fatalities on the rise
(Source: Phenix City)
Phenix City Board of Education passes 1% pay raise for employees
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island