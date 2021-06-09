Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Alabama man has died after he was pulled from waters in South Kohala on Tuesday morning, police on Hawaii Island said.

Authorities identified the man as 68-year-old Harry Wakefield, of Alabama.

According to the Birmingham Mail Handlers Union, Wakefield was a retired mail handler. He was in Hawaii to celebrate his anniversary and died in a surfing accident, the union said.

The Executive Board and members of Local 317 are extremely saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Harry Wakefield...

Posted by Birimingham Mail Handlers Union Local 317 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Emergency crews first responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 10:15 a.m., Hawaii Island officials said. He was seen in the waters at the Pentagon mooring located off Anaehoomalu Bay in the Waikoloa Beach Resort area.

The 911 call came from a charter snorkeling boat, officials added.

Hawaii Fire Department medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man before taking him to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police have begun a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, officials added.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus
UPDATE: Man ID’d in multi-county chase that ends with fatal crash; crime scene at Macon Road and I-185
CPD confirms a drowning at Lake Oliver Marina
UPDATE: Drowning victim ID’d, recovered from Chattahoochee River
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River.
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase (Source:...
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase
GDOT: Traffic fatalities on the rise
(Source: Phenix City)
Phenix City Board of Education passes 1% pay raise for employees