Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chipotle raises menu prices to offset higher wages

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh....
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. Chipotle reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, OR (KATU) – As restaurants prepare for a busy summer, many are finding it difficult to keep staff.

So, Chipotle is raising its menu prices to cover the cost of higher wages.

The fast-food chain announced in May that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 an hour.

Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus.

The company’s price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus
UPDATE: Man ID’d in multi-county chase that ends with fatal crash; crime scene at Macon Road and I-185
CPD confirms a drowning at Lake Oliver Marina
UPDATE: Drowning victim ID’d, recovered from Chattahoochee River
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River.
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
McAuliffe looks ahead to November election against Youngkin
In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase (Source:...
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase