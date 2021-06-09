Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus veteran donated 50,000 pennies to the House of Heroes today.

Twenty year Army veteran Bill Cutler says he has been collecting and saving pennies for over 40 years now.

Cutler says he made the decision to donate the pennies to help other local veterans in need.

“About a week ago we received a phone call from a wonderful man right here who said that he had a donation for House of Heroes and we found out that it was 50,000 pennies that he’d been saving from all over the world,” said Executive Director of House of Heroes, Susan Wood.

“I started in Germany and I had a bunch over there and the bank over there wouldn’t take them because I didn’t wrap them. So I brought ‘em home. My younger retirement times I had to use them to support my family. But after things got going good I started picking them up and started saving. I’m gonna give other people some help,” beamed Cutler.

If you want to donate to the House of Heroes or volunteer, give them a call at 706-562-1032.

