GDOT: Traffic fatalities on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says distracted driving and speed were the main causes of fatal crashes in the past year and a half.

In 2019, there were about 1,500 fatal crashes. In 2020, there was a 13% increase - around 1,700 fatalities.

This year, there have already been 733 fatal crashes compared to 600 in June of last year.

With a busy summer of people back on the roads, GDOT is reminding drivers to take it slow.

