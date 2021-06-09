Business Break
GDOT: Traffic fatalities on the rise

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says distracted driving and speed were the main causes of fatal crashes in the past year and a half.

In 2019, there were about 1,500 fatal crashes. In 2020, there was a 13% increase - around 1,700 fatalities.

This year, there have already been 733 fatal crashes compared to 600 in June of last year.

With a busy summer of people back on the roads, GDOT is reminding drivers to take it slow.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

