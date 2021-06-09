Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase

Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase (Source:...
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase (Source: WALB)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On the heels of the recent chase that went through multiple Georgia counties, Georgia State Patrol explained chase protocols.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, it is important for citizens to remember that, under Georgia law, it requires drivers to yield to the right side of the road when being approached by an emergency vehicle.

Regardless if it is a police car, ambulance, or fire truck, yielding to the right side of the roadway allows the emergency operator to respond quickly to a situation so that requires immediate attention end quote.

In reference to the high speed chase from Tuesday, officials say if the situation is a vehicle pursuit, yielding to the right side of the roadway allows the violator and law enforcement to pass your location so you don’t become involved in the incident as an innocent bystander.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus
UPDATE: Man ID’d in multi-county chase that ends with fatal crash; crime scene at Macon Road and I-185
CPD confirms a drowning at Lake Oliver Marina
UPDATE: Drowning victim ID’d, recovered from Chattahoochee River
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River.
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
GDOT: Traffic fatalities on the rise
(Source: Phenix City)
Phenix City Board of Education passes 1% pay raise for employees
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island