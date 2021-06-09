Business Break
Advertisement

Phenix City Board of Education passes 1% pay raise for employees

(Source: Phenix City)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board of Education unanimously passed a local 1-percent pay raise for all employees on June 3.

The raise will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

The act comes on the heels of the board’s two “Above and Beyond” awards to all employees in the amounts of 1,000 and 600 dollars.

The employees will receive the state 2-percent raise and then the 1-percent raise will be applied giving each employee a minimum 3-percent raise.

According to the board, this type raise of raise is the first for Phenix City Schools’ employees.

