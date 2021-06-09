Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea

Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.
Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Filmmaker Tyler Perry is bringing back one of his iconic characters.

Perry’s Madea will return for her 12th film, titled “A Madea Homecoming,” which will air on Netflix.

Madea made her debut in a 1999 play called “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” Since then, Madea has been part of theater productions, TV shows, movies and a book.

In 2019, Perry said he was thinking about retiring Madea, telling The Hollywood Reporter it was “time to shut it down and move on.”

Apparently Perry has changed his mind, and will write and direct the latest Madea effort.

The film is expected to debut on Netflix next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus
UPDATE: Man ID’d in multi-county chase that ends with fatal crash; crime scene at Macon Road and I-185
CPD confirms a drowning at Lake Oliver Marina
UPDATE: Drowning victim ID’d, recovered from Chattahoochee River
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River.
Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
Columbus veteran donates 50,000 pennies to House of Heroes
McAuliffe looks ahead to November election against Youngkin
In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase (Source:...
Georgia State Patrol offers insight on chase protocols following multi-county chase