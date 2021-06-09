Typical Summer Weather Ahead in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hit and miss storms will be a part of the forecast moving forward to the end of the week and the weekend. The rain coverage on any given afternoon or evening will be in the 30-40% range with the potential for a slightly higher coverage on Friday and Saturday. Either way, there will be plenty of dry intervals during the daytime hours to go along with the heat and humidity. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with it feeling a bit warmer than that. Early next week, the weather won’t change much, but looking way out there in the extended forecast, there is a chance we can get some drier air back in here by the middle and end of next week, perhaps even taking a few degrees off of highs and lows by then. Still, we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.