ADOL updates unemployment portal, deals with influx of claims due to the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Labor is still playing catch up on the influx of unemployment claims due to the pandemic.

However, now they have updated an existing portal so that people with claims can submit documentation without speaking to an agent.

There are still thousands of Alabamians out there calling daily, waiting to hear back.

Tara Hutchinson with the Alabama Department of Labor says the department receives tens of thousands of calls a day.

“A lot of these calls are related to things like account reviews or if there is an issue on their account where we simply need some documentation,” explained Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says with the improved portal, they can help more people than ever before.

She also urges people to visit the department of labor’s website before calling to free up the lines.

