Advertisement

CVCC hosts inaugural annual youth basketball camp
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Yesterday was the last day for the first ever youth basketball camp at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Many kids from across the area came to participate in this camp. Not only did they learn how to better themselves at basketball, but they learn how to become young men.

CVCC men’s basketball players helped with coaching the camp.

They finished with a scrimmage and received a CVCC bottle for their attendance and a discount.

Ben Hicks, head basketball coach, says he’s happy to see the kids become young men in the community.

“One thing that we focus on is community service. I try to teach our guys to be open and to better themselves and give them an opportunity to be engaged to the camp also while teaching the kids the fundamentals to the game,” said Hicks.

Coach Hicks says that they will continue to do it every year.

The youth who participated in the camp said that they had fun and feel like they got better this week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

