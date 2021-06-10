Georgia Department of Labor planning to reopen offices

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After months of having its offices swamped with calls, the Georgia Department of Labor now has reopening plans; however, the labor commissioner doesn’t know an exact date.

Commissioner Mark Butler says offices remain closed because those in the re-employment division are still assisting with the unemployment division.

Butler also says Georgians need to realize that local Department of Labor offices are career centers that help with re-employment.

This means many of the unemployment issues that some are trying to get resolved won’t get resolved at the local offices.

“If you’re coming in and saying ‘I got a hearing and I want to have it today,’ then that’s not going to happen. Hearings are not done by the career center. The person doing your hearing could be in Atlanta. They could be in Valdosta. They could be in Macon. There’s a queue that gets worked, and it’s all done over the phone,” said Mark Butler, GDOL commissioner.

Butler says that the department is possibly looking at converting some career centers into a call center.

Many Department of Labor services are now available online.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.