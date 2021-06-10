Business Break
Harris Co. School District announces plans for upcoming school year, returns to regular instruction

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District announced plans for the upcoming school year.

According to Superintendent Roger Couch, the Harris County School District plans to return to a normal school year since the spread of COVID has remained low in the area.

“Mask wearing will not be required in schools or on buses,” said Couch. “Individuals have the option of wearing a mask if they so choose. The summer programs across our district will follow these same protocols.”

While the district at large will return to regular instruction in the fall, medically fragile students may qualify for at-home virtual instruction. The HCSD Department of Social Services is currently developing this process, which is expected to be completed July 1, 2021. At that time, parents/guardians seeking at-home virtual instruction may obtain an application packet by visiting www.harris.k12.ga.us, then look under “Departments” followed by “Social Services.”

For more information, click here.

1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Columbus
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta
Phenix City water main ruptures; boil water advisory issued
Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus
UPDATE: Man ID’d in multi-county chase that ends with fatal crash; crime scene at Macon Road and I-185

Big Brothers, Big Sisters needs volunteers in Columbus
Neighbor 2 Neighbor Project in Cuthbert gains national attention
Auburn University converts shipping containers into vertical farms
Fatal tree-cutting accident in Lee County; no foul play involved
