Harris Co. School District announces plans for upcoming school year, returns to regular instruction

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District announced plans for the upcoming school year.

According to Superintendent Roger Couch, the Harris County School District plans to return to a normal school year since the spread of COVID has remained low in the area.

“Mask wearing will not be required in schools or on buses,” said Couch. “Individuals have the option of wearing a mask if they so choose. The summer programs across our district will follow these same protocols.”

While the district at large will return to regular instruction in the fall, medically fragile students may qualify for at-home virtual instruction. The HCSD Department of Social Services is currently developing this process, which is expected to be completed July 1, 2021. At that time, parents/guardians seeking at-home virtual instruction may obtain an application packet by visiting www.harris.k12.ga.us, then look under “Departments” followed by “Social Services.”

