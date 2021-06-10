COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.

The Montgomery police is investigating the robbery of a person that occurred in the parking lot of a hotel/motel business.

On May 31, Montgomery Patrol Units responded to a business located in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway in reference to a robbery. Contact was made with the victim who was assaulted and had his iPhone 12 taken away from him.

The suspect left in a black 2008 Cadillac Deville.

Investigators released surveillance video from the motel lobby of where the robbery occurred. Video shows the suspect being asked to leave the business before the robbery occurred. Once the suspect leaves he encounters the victim right outside the door of the lobby. The suspect assaults the victim and takes his cell phone while assaulting him.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Montgomery police searching for robbery suspect. (Source: Montgomery Police Department)

