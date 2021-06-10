Business Break
New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta

New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta
(Source: Illuminarium)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Soon people in the Chattahoochee Valley will have a cool new entertainment experience to visit in Atlanta.

Illuminarium is a new venue that will take you through an adventure.

The 30,000 square-foot venue transports you to Africa on a virtual safari, showcasing majestic animals.

Illuminarium transforms into an immersive bar at night, that allows guests to have cocktails and food.

The venue is set to open July 1.

