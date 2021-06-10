New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Soon people in the Chattahoochee Valley will have a cool new entertainment experience to visit in Atlanta.

Illuminarium is a new venue that will take you through an adventure.

The 30,000 square-foot venue transports you to Africa on a virtual safari, showcasing majestic animals.

Illuminarium transforms into an immersive bar at night, that allows guests to have cocktails and food.

The venue is set to open July 1.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.