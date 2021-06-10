OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Four men were arrested by the Opelika Police Narcotics Division on multiple drug charges.

On June 10, Opelika Police Narcotics Division and the Lee County SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Airport Rd. During the search, detectives recovered a large quantity of narcotics that they believe is methamphetamine; marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several firearms were also recovered.

Four suspects were arrested on the following charges:

·48-year-old Mitchel Welborn is charged with drug trafficking, manufacture of controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia

52-year-old Charles Buchanan is charged with possession of a controlled substance

18-year-old Nicholas Holloway is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, second degree

38-year-old Christopher Garrett was arrested for Writ of Arrest from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges (Source: Opelika Police Department)

This case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on these suspects, should contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.