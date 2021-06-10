Business Break
Advertisement

Phenix City water main ruptures; boil water advisory issued(Source: Google Images)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City experienced a substantial water main break Thursday around 8:30 a.m. near 4th Place South and Seale Road.

The leak caused pressure in parts of the system to drop to dangerously low levels causing a potential health hazard.

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens who have experienced water outages and low water pressure are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

The boil water notice applies to areas which had no water pressure June 10 along or near 4th Place South and Seale Road, south to 20th Avenue and Seale Road.

It is advised that the water be boiled for at least 3 minutes after reaching a rolling boil. Phenix City officials recommend boiling water for the next 2-3 days while bacteriological tests are run.

Currently, the water main has been repaired.

After test results indicate no bacteria, citizens will be notified that the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

