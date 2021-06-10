Summerlike Pattern Persists Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The official start of summer isn’t until June 20th, but the forecast didn’t take the hint because it is already feeling summerlike across the valley. Highs stay in the mid and upper 80s as we end out the work week with scattered showers and storms around in the forecast throughout the entire day on Friday. For the weekend, we will return to the 90s for highs as we keep the rain coverage around the 40% range for Saturday before it drops a bit by Sunday. We keep highs in the 90s through the end of next week while we keep a low-end shot at rain and storms in the afternoon in the forecast. We are tracking the potential for a shot at some drier air moving into the forecast by Tuesday, and we will continue to keep you posted on that in the coming days.

