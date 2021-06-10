Teen baker from Americus participates in national baking competition

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 15-year-old baker from Americus, once featured on the Food Network, is now in the top 5 of another national competition.

Kaylon Harvey, or Chef K as he calls himself, is a contestant in The Greatest Baker. He’s competing to be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine and to win $20,000.

Kaylon was on the Food Network’s Kid’s Sweets Showdown when he was 10.

He says his favorite things to bake are wedding cakes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.