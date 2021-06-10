Business Break
Unsettled Summertime Pattern Continues

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan((Source: WTVM))
By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An unsettled summertime pattern persists through the start of the weekend, keeping slightly higher than average rain chances each afternoon and evening (with coverage around 40-50%). As always is the rule during the summertime, any clouds and thundershowers around during the heat of the day will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Of course, with humidity still running high, feels like temperatures will easily climb into the 90s regardless.

Fortunately, by the latter half of the weekend and into a next week, a series of weak fronts will move through the Southeast, helping to bring some less humid air masses back into our neck of the woods. So, hopefully we’ll see some relief from the mugginess next week! The drier air will also help to knock rain chances down into the 20-30% range next week. Morning lows could drop back into the 60s for many of us by the middle of next week, but with more intervals of dry sunshine, afternoon highs will return to the low 90s. All in all, nothing too unusual in the forecast as far as summertime is concerned.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

