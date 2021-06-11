Big Brothers, Big Sisters needs volunteers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters is looking for mentors, especially with the recent spike in crime going on around the community.

Some boys in the program are actually on the waiting list for a big brother.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters has two main programs which are their community based program and their site based program.

The Community based program is the more flexible program of the two. The bigs are able to go out with the kids out in the community to do different activities -- and they have a lot more time to mentor the kids one on one.

“It’s important for all boys to have that male role model. It’s not the amount of time you spend with that child but what you do with that time you know it might be a five minute conversation that can change his whole day,” said Senior Case Manager for BBBS, Erin Griffin.

With the site based program the bigs are allowed to go see the kids once a week at schools.

To become involved and become a big you can call the Big Brothers, Big sisters office at 706-327-3238.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.