Hit or Miss Storms for the Weekend and Slightly Drier Next Week

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are tracking scattered showers and storms around for Friday evening that will linger into the overnight hours. The best shot at rain this weekend comes on Saturday morning as we have scattered showers and storms around in the forecast. Highs get back into the 90s on Saturday and stay there through next Friday. Rain chances go down for Sunday with the main shot at rain coming in the form of pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Next week, we look to dry out a good bit by Tuesday as a shot of drier air moves in to kick out humidity for a few days, but with drier conditions comes warmer afternoons with highs in the low to mid 90s. By next weekend showers and storms should return to put highs back in the upper-80s.

