Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ten men are facing gang related charges in Lagrange. Eight have been arrested and authorities are still searching for two suspects.

The Lagrange Police Department’s Special Investigation’s Unit began following suspected gang activity in the area since January of last year.

The investigation continued until last month, which is when LPD formally presented a case to a grand jury in the Superior Court of Troup County.

Eight out of the ten suspects are behind bars.

Authorities are still searching for 19-year-old Rahim Sykes and 18-year-old Zion Cook.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Columbus
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a forensic sketch on the possible appearance of...
Columbus police asking for help in identifying forensic sketch of human skull found in Feb.
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Phenix City water main ruptures; boil water advisory issued
Phenix City water main ruptures; boil water advisory issued
New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta
New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta

Latest News

Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta in an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated
Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta in an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated
Muscogee Co. School Board to hold special election for district 2 on June 15
Muscogee Co. School Board to hold special election to fill district 2 seat on June 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a forensic sketch on the possible appearance of...
Columbus police asking for help in identifying forensic sketch of human skull found in Feb.
The operations were wide-ranging and included crimes from inside a jail.
6 take federal pleas for drug, gun dealing in Albany motels