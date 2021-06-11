Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ten men are facing gang related charges in Lagrange. Eight have been arrested and authorities are still searching for two suspects.

The Lagrange Police Department’s Special Investigation’s Unit began following suspected gang activity in the area since January of last year.

The investigation continued until last month, which is when LPD formally presented a case to a grand jury in the Superior Court of Troup County.

Eight out of the ten suspects are behind bars.

Authorities are still searching for 19-year-old Rahim Sykes and 18-year-old Zion Cook.

