More Showers and Storms Through the Start of the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Off-and-on showers and storms will stick around for Friday and Saturday with rain coverage around 50-60% each day – a little higher than average for a typical summer day. Any developing storms can produce heavy downpours and intense lightning, so have the WTVM Weather app handy to track any pop-up storms if you have outdoor plans! Afternoon highs will continue to hang out in the 80s for most of us with higher rain and cloud coverage, but we finally flip the switch to a slightly drier pattern by next week.

Sunday’s rain coverage will drop to around 30% and then stay around 20% next week. Of course, with more hot sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will return to the low 90s next week, but fortunately the humidity won’t be as high. Late next week, our long-range models have been consistently hinting at tropical development somewhere in the Gulf. If a tropical system does develop, we’ll have to monitor to see if it could impact weather in the Southeast by NEXT weekend. Still way too far out to pinpoint the track of something that hasn’t even formed yet, but we’ll keep you posted. Just have the possibility on your radar at least!

