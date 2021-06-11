Muscogee Co. School Board to hold special election to fill district 2 seat on June 15

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Muscogee County’s second district will head to the polls next week to elect a new school board representative.

The vacancy created with the death of board member Michael Edmonson back in February.

The two candidates hoping to fill the seat, Nickie Tillery and John “Bart” Steed, appeared in News Leader 9′s studio Thursday evening at 5:30 to chat with our Barbara Gauthier.

Both candidates spoke about the importance of making sure reading levels are improved among Muscogee County students and that educators and students have the tools they need for success.

“Just making sure that when they graduate they can either go into the workforce, go into the military or go into college, but whatever they do making sure they have the tools they need,” said Nickie Tillery, MCSB second district candidate.

“Our kids all deserve a quality education not just some of the children,” said John “Bart” Steed, MCSB second district candidate. “We have to go where they are and we’ve got get to get the resources out there that will help them learn the best that they can learn.”

This is Nickie Tillery’s first run for political office and Bart Steed’s third time running for the school board. The election will be Tuesday, June 15. Polls will be open in district two from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

