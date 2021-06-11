Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reports: Volkswagen data breach affects 3 million people

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car during a press tour in Zwickau, central Germany.(AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Volkswagen USA said Friday that a data breach of one of its vendors exposed information of more than 3 million U.S. customers, according to multiple reports.

Of those, about 90,000 had sensitive data revealed, including drivers license numbers and Social Security numbers in some cases, CNN reported.

People affected included buyers and prospective buyers of VW and its luxury brand Audi. At least basic contact information - such as phone numbers, addresses and email addresses - was stolen.

Reuters reported VW said it would offer free credit protection services to people who had sensitive information revealed. The automaker said it has reached out to them.

The outside vendor was used for gathering sales and marketing data and collected information from customers between 2014 and 2019. The information was in an unsecured file, Reuters said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Columbus
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a forensic sketch on the possible appearance of...
Columbus police asking for help in identifying forensic sketch of human skull found in Feb.
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Phenix City water main ruptures; boil water advisory issued
Phenix City water main ruptures; boil water advisory issued
New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta
New entertainment experience set to open in Atlanta

Latest News

Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta in an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated
Kamala Harris coming to Atlanta in an effort to get more Georgians vaccinated
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis...
Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a plan to build a border wall and arrest migrants.
Governor: Texas building new border barrier; no details yet
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox