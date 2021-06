COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting.

Officials tell News Leader 9 that one person was shot multiple times at 4th Street and Broadway around 2:15 p.m.

The victim is in stable condition. No word on a suspect.

