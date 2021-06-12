Beer and Wine Festival happening in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up for their first event in almost a year because of the pandemic.

The Beer and Wine Festival is happening tomorrow at Golden Park.

Tickets are 60 dollars if you buy them online but included is, not only admission into opening weekend of the Chatt-A-Hoots baseball game immediately following the festival, but also a chance to taste over 100 different craft beers and wines. Also new this year is alcoholic seltzers!

“We will be here from one to five and check in will be right at the front gate and come on in and get everything sampled out... then the baseball game starts at six!,” said Katie Watson with Uptown Columbus.

Watson says the event is only for people ages 21 and up.

Ten dollar tickets will allow designated drivers admission into the beer and wine festival to make sure you get home safe after.

