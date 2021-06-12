CCG to hold SPLOST meetings starting next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government will host a series of public meetings to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST for the November ballot.

The in-person meetings will be all held at the City Services Center. You can also watch the meetings live from the comfort of your home on Columbus Consolidated Government TV.

Each meeting is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

These meetings are being held to discuss an additional one cent sales tax to help pay for a new government center and a few other projects.

