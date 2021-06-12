Business Break
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity

Georgia generic image
Georgia generic image(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr issued a joint statement in regards to the U.S. Department of Justice’s announcement that it would review election integrity legislation in states across the country.

“We welcome the Department of Justice taking an honest and fair look at our election law that ensures Georgia elections are secure and accessible. It is time for someone in the Biden Administration to actually read the law, instead of relying on Stacey Abrams’ talking points. Time and time again, this administration has parroted false, inflammatory rhetoric about the Election Integrity Act to line the pockets of left-wing interest groups and ram their unconstitutional elections power-grab through Congress.”

“We are confident an unbiased review by the Department of Justice will ultimately arrive at the truth: Georgia’s election bill makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat. The ‘Stacey Says’ standard is dead wrong and does not hold up in court.”

Read the full statement from the Department of Justice here.

