Phenix City police investigating shooting at Courtyard Marriott; one person shot

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence is at Courtyard by Marriott in Phenix CIty.

June 11, around 8:15 p.m., a shooting was reported to police in the 1400 block of White Water Avenue in Phenix City.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim (identity withheld at this time), with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Regional Midtown ER for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses stated a male was seen lingering in the parking lot of the Marriott. When the victim exited the vehicle he was in, the suspect approached the victim and shot him. The suspect then fled on foot across the 14th Street walking bridge to Columbus.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

This case is still under investigation. If you have information that would assist in this matter please contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334- 448-2819.

