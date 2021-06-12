Business Break
LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident; suspect sought

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 4 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an overnight shooting.

At around 3 a.m., LPD officers responded to the 700 block of Williams Street in reference to shots fired. After an investigation, it was determined that multiple rounds were fired into a residence.

No injuries were reported. A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

