Some Humidity Relief On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stormy start to the weekend for some will give away to less coverage in the rain/storms by Sunday. The muggy conditions have been through the roof with feels like temperature well into the 90s for a lot of us across the Valley, same can be said for Sunday to a slightly lesser degree, with low 90s for highs and humid. As we head into next week a weak “cool” front will drop our humidity values to pretty comfortable levels for the middle part of June. With less moisture in the air, shower/storm chances will be non existent Wednesday and Thursday. Enjoy it while it lasts! Might be talking some tropics in the next two weeks or less, as an area in the Gulf has increasing odds of becoming Tropical Storm Bill. Well the track is uncertain per usual this far out, I cant rule out the Valley getting at least some moisture from whatever this system becomes. Stay tuned!

