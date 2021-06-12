Unsettled Weather for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep the chance for showers and storms around both days this weekend with the best shot at rain or storms coming overnight Saturday night. For Saturday, we will see some showers and storms around in the late morning/early afternoon hours. We will have a lull in shower and storm activity during the late afternoon and early evening hours before another batch of rain and storms rolls through overnight. Highs are in the 90s this weekend with plenty of muggy air around the valley.

Sunday’s forecast starts out dry, and we will introduce some pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon with warm and humid conditions persisting. Highs stay in the 90s through the end of next week, but we are tracking a drier airmass that should move into the Chattahoochee Valley by mid-week. We will see the humidity move out of the area for a few days while rain chances move out with it. By Friday, tropical moisture starts to return along with shower and storm chances.

Speaking of the tropics, we are watching an area of unsettled weather in the Gulf of Mexico that has a medium chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 5 days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will get the name Bill since we had a pre-season Tropical Storm Ana. It is still way too early to talk specifics when it comes to formation or potential tracks/impacts, but for now we will say that we have the potential for showers and storms next weekend if this system comes to fruition.

