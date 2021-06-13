Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight

Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee that left one person dead and another injured. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, Cornelius Bowen, 32, Zavier Isiah Greene, 42, Keon Mourice Jones, 24, and Larobert Demetreon Chapman, 24, were arrested and charged with murder, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and attempted murder.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Davidson Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a shots fired call.

There, police said they saw several vehicles leave the scene where they found a male victim, Derrick Bailey III, 25, of Tuskegee, who was fatally injured.

Another male victim with several gunshot wounds was found. Police said he was in stable condition.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama, anonymously at 334-215-Stop.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police and EMS presence on Broadway in Columbus
Large police and EMS presence on Broadway in Columbus
1 person injured in afternoon Columbus shooting
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings
CMPD
One person shot on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Courtyard Marriott in Phenix City
Phenix City police investigating shooting at Courtyard Marriott; one person shot

Latest News

MCSB District 2 Special Election: Meet the candidates
Crawford community holds Health & Wellness Fair.
Crawford community holds first Health & Wellness Fair
Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp, Attorney General Carr issues joint statement on DOJ’s review on election integrity