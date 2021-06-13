Crawford community holds first Health & Wellness Fair

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Saturday afternoon, the Crawford community held its first Health & Wellness Fair.

The event was held at the Crawford Walking Trail and it included traditional arts & crafts, healthy living, artisan, and food vendors.

Over 40 health & wellness exhibitors, government resources and non-profits participated in the event.

Attendees had the opportunity to do cardio line dancing and see a CPR demonstration. This Health & Wellness fair

“To put together a vent like this for the people because people need to know what’s available to them health and wellness is a big thing with me, and I want people to take a vantage of it take advantage of it,” said Harry Williams, event organizer.

The organizers hope that everyone learned something and there are plans to have more of these events in upcoming years.

