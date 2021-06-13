Business Break
Gov. Ivey proclaims June 19, 2021 as Juneteenth Day in Alabama

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed June 19, 2021 as Juneteenth Day in the state of Alabama.

Juneteenth marks June 19th,1865, when the last enslaved people of African descent were set free in Galveston, Texas two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and several months after congress passed the 13th amendment.

You can read Governor Ivey’s proclamation here:

