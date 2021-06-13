Humidity Relief is in the Forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Sunday we will see highs in the low-to-mid 90s across the valley while humid conditions persist, keeping the afternoon pop-up shower and storm chance in the forecast. Monday brings slightly drier air to the region as we still keep a low end rain chance in the forecast ahead of a cold front that will move through going into Tuesday. This front will bring a reinforcing shot of dry air into the forecast to keep the air feeling pleasant through about Thursday. With dry conditions in place, we will see a larger spread in temperatures with lows in the upper-60s while highs stay in the low and mid 90s through the end of the week.

Next weekend’s forecast is still very uncertain due to current activity in the tropics. The area of shower and storm activity that we have been tracking has a medium chance of development and will have to be watched very closely over the coming days. Confidence is increasing that we will see development towards the end of the week near the Bay of Campeche, but confidence in the days after that remains extremely low. We will not have a good idea of track/impacts until development occurs and we get better data in for our forecast. That being said, we are watching for the potential of rain and storms returning sometime Sunday or Monday, completely dependent on what happens with this system. We will continue to fine-tune this forecast and keep you posted with the latest!

