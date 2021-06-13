Business Break
Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021

By Russell Jones
Updated: 19 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Contestants from all over the state competed in Birmingham this weekend for Miss Alabama 2021.

Gulf Shores native Lauren Bradford was crowned the new Miss Alabama Saturday night at the Alabama Theatre.

However, she never dreamed she would win the crown; she had other plans in mind as a young girl.

“I actually grew up as a tomboy, so this is not something I would have ever considered doing,’ said Bradford.

It wasn’t until she was a teenager when she decided to give beauty pageants a try.

“This is something the Lord has put on my heart to do, and to see my plans line up with his was a surreal moment,” said Bradford.

She recently graduated from Auburn University and will attend Vanderbilt University to pursue her master’s in finance. Still, she will have to put that off for a while as she performs her duties as Miss Alabama.

“It hit me that this is my job now. I’m so excited, and I think it’s going to take a little bit longer to sink in that I’m Miss Alabama,’ said Bradford.

She said she’s up for the task and proud to represent her home.

“This is a role that I always promised if I ever had the opportunity, I would not take it likely, but treat it with respect and dignity,” said Bradford.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

