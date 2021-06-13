Less Humid Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not often do we talk about relief from the muggy air in mid-June, and a lot of the time it seems like wishful thinking, however, this time around the drop in humidity looks realistic and likely. Monday will only feature a 20% coverage area in terms of showers and storms, certainly not a washout by any means. Heading into Tuesday we start to feel the affects of a “cool” front that will allow the humidity to plummet. Wednesday through Friday will bring sunshine and low 90s, with the moisture levels on the low side, the threat of any pop up storms will be near zero. Definitely a good time to get outside without needing any rain gear on stand by. Watching the tropics this week as we will likely have Tropical Storm Bill in the southwestern Gulf, this system looks to move northward toward the Gulf coast. Some moisture could be sent our way over a week from now, but that is still far out and we will keep you updated on the progression of this system on WTVM!

