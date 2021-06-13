MCSB District 2 Special Election: Meet the candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two candidates are vying to fill a seat on the Muscogee County School Board and News Leader 9 wants to help you make an informed decision when you cast your ballot.

Former school board member Michael Edmondson held this seat until his death in February.

Thursday, we interviewed the candidates, Nickie Tillery and John ‘Bart’ Steed, who are hoping to fill the District 2 seat.

Both candidates talked about their desire to join the school board and what they hope to accomplish.

Meet the candidates:

Nickie Tillery

Tillery has lived in Georgia for the last 42 years and she’s spent the last 19 years in Muscogee County. She works at J. A. Long, Inc., a commercial concrete contractor.

Her husband is the president of the company where she serves as the transportation and safety compliance specialist.

J. A. Long is a well-known concrete contractor. Their specialty is highway and airport infrastructure.

John ‘Bart’ Steed

Bart Steed is the owner of Kar Tunes Car Stereo and Lube Plus.. Both businesses are located in Columbus.

Steed has lived in Muscogee County for the last 61 years. He has ran for the school board on two other occasions.

The special election for the Muscogee County School District 2 seat is Tuesday, June 15. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in District 2 precincts only.

We will have the election results Tuesday night on WTVM News Leader 9 at 11.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.