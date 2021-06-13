Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in connection to three shootings that happened in less than 24 hours.

On Friday, June 11 at around 8:15 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott. Witnesses described the shooter as a black male.

At around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to 1032 Broadway in regards to a shooting. Three people were shot and had non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses described the shooter as a black male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

On Saturday, June 12, the Columbus Police Department responded to 3rd Avenue and 4th Street in reference to a shooting just after 1 p.m. One victim was injured and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries. The victim described the shooter as a black male with a white shirt wrapped around his face.

An organized search immediately began, according to police. CPD officers along with K-9 Units searched for the suspect in Uptown Columbus.

39-year-old Justin Tyran Roberts was located at around 4:10 p.m. He was taken into custody with incident. Roberts was transported to the CPD Robbery / Assault Unit and interviewed by detectives.

He was later transported to the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges: aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm).

A Recorders Court preliminary earing is set for Monday, June 14 at 9 a.m. According to CPD, additional charges will be obtained.

