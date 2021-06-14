Business Break
10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Family members say a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River in South Dakota saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, tells the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the river.

Eufers says Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone.

~Information Release~ We unfortunately have a tragic update to the situation in Hudson. The dive team recovered the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

