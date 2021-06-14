Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings
Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus
1 person injured in afternoon Columbus shooting
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight

Latest News

Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
METRA making changes due to bus driver shortage
METRA making changes due to bus driver shortage
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Anonymous sleuths help the FBI identify suspects from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
'Sedition hunters' help FBI track insurrectionists
Boy Scouts of America Troop headed to Phenix City
Boy Scouts of America Troop headed to Phenix City