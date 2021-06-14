Business Break
Beautiful Conditions for the Work Week

Anna's Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Monday we will see intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-90s and a few stray showers possible in the afternoon and evening hours. We are a little less humid today, but a reinforcing shot of dry air moves in tonight and tomorrow morning to bring us much needed humidity relief through the end of the week! Highs stay in the 90s through the end of the week, but with drier air in place we will see cooler mornings for the middle of the week. Rain stays out of the forecast until the end of the forecast period with showers and storms possibly returning for the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the tropics we are tracking two areas with a medium chance of development over the next 5 days. The first is off the coast of the Carolinas and does not pose any threat to land. We could see a tropical depression out of this one over the next day or so, and it could enhance the rip current risk across portions of the East Coast. The second area we are tracking is in the Southern Gulf of Mexico over the Bay of Campeche. This is a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure. It is still too early to know any specifics of track/impacts, but we are watching this closely for development. If it develops into a tropical depression/tropical storm, we will start to get better data in that we can use to fine-tune a much more specific forecast. For now, we will just continue to keep a close eye on this and keep you posted on the latest! The next names on the list for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season are Bill and Claudette.

