Boy Scouts of America Troop headed to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Boy Scouts of America Troop is headed to Phenix City. The organization made the announcement Monday as a part of its commitment to support the children of the community.

The American Legion BSA Troop 135 is expected to be fully chartered, operating, and recruiting by August of this year. The primary mission will be to recruit scouts, scout parents, and adult mentors/leaders to build a highly-effective and fun scout troop.

“Developing our youth, getting them involved in Americanism and getting them involved in the process of our government and understanding it’s constitution and how our economic system work and how these different trades and things that we learn through all of these different Merrit badges how they impact the greater good of the nation and so this also gives them a larger self-esteem,” added Post 135 Chaplin, ScoutMaster.

After starting the troop, the organization it says will be starting a troop for girls and a Cub Scout pack. They are hoping this will have a positive impact on the community.

