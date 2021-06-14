Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drier Air on the Way

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some storms were popping up on this Monday, including a few strong ones - and that potential for storms will carry over to this evening and a bit later tonight. Tuesday promises to be a drier day, but things will remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s in many places. A push of much drier air will arrive tomorrow too - that will knock rain chances down to zero for the rest of the week (not something you get to say in June very often), along with dropping the humidity (also not something you get to say too often). Through Friday, look for highs to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows dropping back into the 60s with the drier air in place. The rain coverage will start to pick back up as we head into the weekend with those typical pop up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our weather next week depends on what happens down in the tropics - a disturbance will likely be moving ashore to our west, but it’s eventual track - and timing - will determine our weather by early next week. At this point, we’re increasing the chance of rain and storms Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings
Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus
1 person injured in afternoon Columbus shooting
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight

Latest News

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Beautiful Conditions for the Work Week
.
Less Humid Mid-Week
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Humidity Relief is in the Forecast!
.
Some Humidity Relief On The Way