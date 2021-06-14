Drier Air on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some storms were popping up on this Monday, including a few strong ones - and that potential for storms will carry over to this evening and a bit later tonight. Tuesday promises to be a drier day, but things will remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s in many places. A push of much drier air will arrive tomorrow too - that will knock rain chances down to zero for the rest of the week (not something you get to say in June very often), along with dropping the humidity (also not something you get to say too often). Through Friday, look for highs to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows dropping back into the 60s with the drier air in place. The rain coverage will start to pick back up as we head into the weekend with those typical pop up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our weather next week depends on what happens down in the tropics - a disturbance will likely be moving ashore to our west, but it’s eventual track - and timing - will determine our weather by early next week. At this point, we’re increasing the chance of rain and storms Monday through Wednesday.

