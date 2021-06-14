LaGrange Police Department responds to multiple burglaries, arrests suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a burglary and theft suspect after a chain of burglaries were committed in Troup County.

In May 2021, the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit began investigating multiple burglaries that were occurring throughout LaGrange.

According to police, the burglaries began at Quality Muffler on Hogansville Rd. and 85 South Auto’s on Hogansville Rd. The burglaries were unique in that the suspects were able to remove or disable the power meter boxes before forcing entry into the businesses. Once inside they would take any cash and car keys to vehicles. The keys were then used to steal vehicles from the property of these locations.

Again on May 31, the suspects removed the power meter from Ride n Steady Car Lot on New Franklin Road and then forced entry into the building. During this burglary, the suspects took a large amount of money, a firearm and more keys that were used to steal several vehicles from the lot.

On June 7, the suspects again removed the power meter from North Side Motors on New Franklin Road and forced entry into the building. They took cash, car keys and a car from the lot. On this same date, the same suspects removed the power meter from Home Town Vapors on Harwell Avenue and forced entry into the building taking a firearm and electronics. The same suspects attempted to remove the power meter from LaGrange Car Wash on Vernon Street and enter the building. They were unsuccessful in their efforts to enter this location.

On June 10, the suspects removed the power meter from Traylors Pawn Shop on Greenville St. and attempted to make forced entry into this building. This attempt was unsuccessful as they were unable to make entry into this location.

On June 12, the suspects removed the power meter from Williams Automotive on Hogansville Road and forced entry into the building. At this time the suspects took keys and removed two vehicles from the location. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple businesses in reference to theft and burglaries. In each of these locations just as the ones in the City of LaGrange, the power meters were removed, forced entry was made and burglaries were then committed at these locations. Within a day, three auto thefts were reported as well.

Following an auto theft that occurred in the 700 block of Fourth Avenue, one suspect was quickly located with the assistance of the victim, where he was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of keys belonging to other stolen vehicles that had been previously recovered.

As a result of this arrest, this juvenile was charged with 11 counts of auto theft and 11 counts of burglary. The identity of additional suspects have also been made and additional charges will be made in the coming days.

All vehicles that have been stolen, except one, have been located and returned to the owners or are in the process of being returned to the owners.

Anyone with any information regarding these cases should call the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers.

