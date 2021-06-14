METRA making changes due to bus driver shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are still a lot of bus routes, but not enough bus drivers. That’s posing a problem for METRA, the city bus system in Columbus.

The METRA transit system will be making a couple changes in a few weeks because of a decrease in ridership and the shortage of bus drivers.

Bus numbers 5 and 7 will not run as often as they do now. They will now run every hour, instead of every thirty minutes.

Also, the Health and Human Services shuttle that was put in place to help take people to and from COVID appointments will no longer be available.

The new changes are set to go into effect Saturday, July 3rd.

