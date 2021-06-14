Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

METRA making changes due to bus driver shortage

By Dajhea Jones
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are still a lot of bus routes, but not enough bus drivers. That’s posing a problem for METRA, the city bus system in Columbus.

The METRA transit system will be making a couple changes in a few weeks because of a decrease in ridership and the shortage of bus drivers.

Bus numbers 5 and 7 will not run as often as they do now. They will now run every hour, instead of every thirty minutes.

Also, the Health and Human Services shuttle that was put in place to help take people to and from COVID appointments will no longer be available.

The new changes are set to go into effect Saturday, July 3rd.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts was arrested in connection of three Uptown Columbus shootings in less than 24 hours.
Suspect arrested in connection with three Columbus-area shootings
Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus
1 person injured in afternoon Columbus shooting
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Lagrange Police Department arrests 8 out of 10 suspects for gang activity
Tuskegee police have charged four people in connection to an overnight shooting in Tuskegee...
4 charged in connection to fatal shooting in Tuskegee overnight

Latest News

Boy Scouts of America Troop headed to Phenix City
Boy Scouts of America Troop headed to Phenix City
MILITARY MATTERS: Veteran’s Daughter Does Portrait of Medal of Honor Recipient & Columbus Colonel
MILITARY MATTERS: Veteran’s Daughter Does Portrait of Medal of Honor Recipient & Columbus Colonel
Stacey Gray extradited to Muscogee County Jail
Stacey Gray not facing murder charges in Ga., faces rape charges after case dismissed last month in Ala.
Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting at Wilson Apartments.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal shooting on 8th Ave. in Columbus