Phenix City water main repaired; water safe to drink, use

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The water main has been repaired in Phenix City.

On June 10, the water system lost water pressure due to a pipe rupture along Seale Rd. at 6th Place South, south to 20th Ave. South. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may have caused backpressure, backsiphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems.

As a precautionary safety measure, the City of Phenix City issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences affected by the water main leak. Samples of the water in the affected area were taken and tested for bacteria.

Test results indicated no bacteria, and the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

